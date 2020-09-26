Barbara Jean Howard
Knoxville - Barbara Jean Howard, the loving daughter of Levi and Mildred McGhee Gary, born August 28, 1940 in Knoxville, Tennessee, departed this life on September 23, 2020. She was a member of Kingdom Hall (Jehovah Witness). She attended Austin High School (Class of 1960). Bobbie was employed for many years at Serene Manor Nursing Home and later retiring from The Hilton Hotel Inc.
She married Emanuel Howard on May 28, 1982. The two were happily married for 38 years until his passing in 2014. Along with being a devoted wife, she was an amazing mother! Her greatest joy was loving her nine children. She was the core that bonded the family together, teaching them about love, compassion, and unity. She enjoyed surrounding herself with family and friends, having backyard BBQ'S, dancing, and listening to music.
Preceded in death by her devoted husband, Emanuel Howard; son, Steven Gary; daughters, Belinda Pride and Sharon Gary; parents, Levi and Mildred McGhee Gary; brother, John Gary and sister, Carolyn Williams.
Survived by her loving children, Ronald Gary, Andrena Grimes, Equilla Howell, Paul Grimes Jr., Shondia Grimes and Aric Grimes; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Tuesday, September 29, 2020, a public walk through visitation will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Greater Warner Tabernacle AME Zion Church, 3800 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Knoxville, TN. Social distancing and face masks are required. A graveside service will follow at New Gray Cemetery, 2724 Western Avenue, Knoxville, TN, where a white dove release will conclude the service. During this time, we will remain in compliance with the Governor's Executive Order #17 (COVID-19). Flowers may be delivered to the church the morning of the visitation. The family will assemble at 1517 Boyd Street, Knoxville, TN 37921. Flowers Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com