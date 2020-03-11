|
Barbara Jean Jarrett
Knoxville - Barbara Jean Jarrett, 86 of Knoxville, TN.
Born in Middlesboro, Kentucky - January 25, 1934 to William E. and Blanch Simmons
Passed from this life on March 11, 2020 surrounded by her children.
Barbara was a beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother.
She was a faithful member of Parkway Baptist Church and loved serving her Lord and Savior.
Her family was the joy of her life.
Proceeded in death by her husband, Jack Jarrett of 44 years.
Also proceeded in death by the father of her children Ralph L Davis.
Survived by sons Christopher L Davis (Moe - beloved dog). Russell W Davis (Karen) and Daughter Claudette J Dentz (Tim).
Survived by Grandchildren; Aaron Davis, Andrew Soreano (Dira), Evan Davis (Sierra) and Kristen Leach (Caleb). Step Grandchildren Madison and Naomi Dentz.
Survived by Great Grandchildren; Kaylen Davis, Asher Soreano, Aspen Davis and Gabriella Soreano.
Barbara also had many relatives and friends all whom she cherished.
Receiving of Friends at Parkway Baptist Church March 14, 2020 at 4pm with Service to follow.
In Lieu of Flowers please send Donations to Parkway Baptist Chruch Knoxville, TN.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 11 to Mar. 14, 2020