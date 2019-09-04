|
|
Barbara Jean (Cole) Judd
Knoxville - Judd, Barbara Jean (Cole) age 86, went to be with Jesus on September 2, 2019. Barbara graduated with the great class of 1950 from Rule High School, which held a special place in her heart. She was a member of the national honor society. She became the first post office mistress of Norwood. Barbara was known around the U.S. as "The Peanut Brittle Lady" and made an awesome chocolate pie She loved to bowl and travel until her health slowed her down. Preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, J.C.; son, Barry Lynn; parents, Tubel and Grace Cole; father and mother-in-law, Hershel and Lucille Judd; brother, Bobby Jack Cole. Survived by daughter, Cheryl Doan (Joe), granddaughter, Katelynn Doan; grandsons, Matt Judd (Suzi) and Haven Judd, and 3 great grandchildren. We would like to say thank you to her caretakers at the Courtyards for loving and caring for her.
"Most people can only dream about seeing an angel, I had the pleasure of growing up with one and now remembering her as she flew away into the heavens." Mom, I miss you.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 355 Trane Drive, Knoxville, TN 37919.The family will receive friends at Central Church of God, Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 5:00-7:00pm with a funeral service to follow. Pastor Jack Dean and Associate Pastor James Dunn officiating. Interment will be 1:00 pm Friday, September 6, 2019 at Sherwood Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements by Sherwood Chapel, 3176 Airport Highway, Alcoa, TN 37701
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019