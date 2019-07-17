Services
Barbara Jean Reynolds Robbins Penticoff


1933 - 2019
Knoxville - Barbara Jean Reynolds, Robbins, Penticoff, age 86, of Knoxville, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, July 14, 2019. She was born June 11, 1933 to her late parents James G. and Caldona (Dona) Reynolds. She was a member of Norwood Baptist Church for 53 years. She retired from K-Mart after 25 years. She was also preceded in death by her husband Leroy Penticoff, brothers: Carl, Bruce, Earnest, and Burl Reynolds; sisters: Arretta Clemons, Bessie McDaniel, and Mable Gheen. She is survived by her daughter Diana (Dennis) Johnson, grandchildren Denny and Donna, great-grandchildren: Seth, Samantha, Nathan, and Natalie; several nieces and nephews, and special caregiver and friend Brenda Queen. Special thank you to UT Hospice. Friends may call at their convenience on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL from 9:00 am - 4:00 pm. Family and friends will meet at Greenwood Cemetery on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 2:45 pm for a 3:00 pm graveside service officiated by Rev. David Hammonds. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. An online obituary may be viewed and condolences made at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 17, 2019
