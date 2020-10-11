1/1
Barbara Joan Smith Turner
Barbara Joan Smith Turner

Knoxville - Barbara Joan Smith Turner - age 86, of Knoxville, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Elmcroft of Halls.

She was a member of Beaver Dam Baptist Church where she enjoyed singing with the Sanctuary Choir and the Silvertones Choir. She also enjoyed singing with the Nativity Pageant Choir for many years and was retired from TVA. She was preceded in death by her son, Michael David Turner; parents, William and Laura Franse Smith; brother, Wesley Smith; and sister, Rachel Jones.

Survivors: daughter, Lisa A. Turner and partner, Faye Summitt of Knoxville; brother and sister-in-law, Earl and Jane Smith of Memphis, Tennessee; nephew and wife, Ray and Debbie Jones of Chapmansboro, Tennessee; niece and husband, Karen and Karl Berndt of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; nephew, Benny Jones of Clarksville, Tennessee; and three nieces, Kristina, Kayla, and Kelsey Berndt of Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway. A funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Reverend Mike Bundon officiating. The family and friends will meet 10:45 a.m. Wednesday at Woodhaven Memory Gardens for a graveside service and interment at 11:00 a.m.

Mrs. Turner's guest book is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2020.
October 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Stevens Mortuary
