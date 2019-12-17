|
|
Barbara Julian
Knoxville - Barbara Ann Julian, age 85, of Knoxville, went to be with the Lord December 17, 2019. She was preceded in death by husband Jerry Julian. Survivors include daughter Julia Buckner and husband Johnny, grandchildren Alissa Travis and soon to be son-in-law Chris Tudor and Liam Travis, great-grandchildren Lucy and Malorie Tudor, siblings Phyllis Whitt (Ronnie), Wanda Sherrod (Gene), Issac Cope (Dorothy), Richard Cope (Betty), Junior Cope (Betty), as well as several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Friday, December 20th at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel. A memorial service will follow at 7 pm with Pastor Eddie Seals officiating. Inurnment will be held Friday December 27th at 11:30 am at East TN State Veterans Cemetery, Gov. John Sevier. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019