Barbara June Heath
Corryton, TN
Barbara June Heath - age 73 of Corryton passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Member of Guiding Hands Baptist Church. Preceded in death by husband of 48 years, Billy Heath; grandson, Tobias Dale; granddaughter, Stephanie Taylor; parents, Charlie and Lula Mae Grubb; sisters, Anna Ruth Runyon, Mossie Houser, Martha Brown, and Wanda Bates; brothers, Junior, J.C. and Willard Grubb. Survived by daughters, Susan (Robby) Taylor, Tonya Weaver; sons, Larry Heath and Opie Heath; grandchildren, Curtis (Lori) Weaver, Ashley (Terrance) Dale, MaKayla Taylor; step-grandchildren, Cody Heath, Krista (Michael) Whaley; great grandchildren, Ariel, Tianna, Landon; step-great grandchildren, Kaden and Isaiah Whaley; and brother, Bobby (Brenda) Grubb. Family and friends will meet 2:15 PM Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Clapp's Chapel Cemetery for a 2:30 PM graveside service with Rev. Mark Large officiating. There will also be a Celebration of Life from 6:00-7:00 PM on Monday at New Hope Baptist Church in Corryton, TN. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 19, 2019