Barbara Kay Owens Richardson
Rutledge - Mrs. Barbara Kay Owens Richardson, age 70 formally of Rutledge, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Park West Hospital in Knoxville. She was a loving mother and grandmother who dearly loved and enjoyed her family. She was a member of Sunrise Baptist Church in Rutledge, where she had been a Sunday School teacher, and involved with the mothers day out ministry at Grace Baptist church. She will be dearly and deeply missed.
Her husband James Michael Richardson, her parents Millard and Georgia Ann Owens, and two brothers Harold and Don Owens, all preceded her in death.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children Jeff Richardson and wife, Nakia; Karen Knight and husband, Breck; and Brandy Burchell and husband, William Douglas; grandchildren Johnny Whitt, Taylor Knight, Coty Knight, Ian Knight, Jared Knight, Forrest Burchell, Shelby Burchell, Joshua Burchell, and Emma Burchell; great-grandchildren Esme Knight, Everett Knight, Gabby Burchell, and Liam Burchell; siblings Mona Whitt, Betty Fields, Mabel Gilliam, Lawrence Owens, Nancy Byrd, and Mary Pruitt; numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of other beloved family members and friends.
There will be a visitation and Celebration service with the family and friends from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Smith-Reagan Funeral Home in Rutledge. Pastor Andrew Winstead of Sunrise Baptist Church will officiate the service. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, January 17, 2020, at Sunrise Baptist Church Cemetery.
Services entrusted to Smith-Reagan Funeral Home of Rutledge, www.smithreaganfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020