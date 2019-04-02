Services
Stevens Mortuary
1304 Oglewood Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 524-0331
Resources
Barbara L. Haynes age 86, of Knoxville, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Westmoreland Health and Rehab Center. She was of the Baptist faith. Preceded in death by husband, Robert Haynes; parents; 2 sisters; 1 brother.

Survivors: daughter, Linda M. Jones; son, Steve Haynes; daughter and

son-in-law, Theresa and John Ramsey; daughter, Sharon Dalton; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 1 great great- grandchild; several nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Stevens Mortuary followed by a chapel service at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Jerry Walton officiating. Family and friends will meet 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Lynnhurst Cemetery for a 1:00 p.m. graveside service and interment. Serving the family, Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway.



Mrs. Haynes's guest book is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 2, 2019
