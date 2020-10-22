Barbara L. Sweat
Knoxville - Barbara L. Sweat, age 88 of Knoxville, passed away October 21, 2020. Preceded in death by husband Bill Summers; parents Earl and Anna Belle Norris; grandson Wally Lowery; step-daughter Cindy McDevitt. Survived by loving husband Ralph Sweat; daughter and son-in-law Cindy and Dan Border; sons and daughters-in-law Jay and Barbara, Rex and Michelle, Todd and Amie Summers; step-daughter Kim Henley; step-sons Craig (Becky) and Chris Sweat; a host of loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews; brother Edsel (Mildred) Norris; sister Margaret (Douglas) Bailey. Special thanks to all the caregivers (Sue Drinnen, Judy Hopsen, Brenda Claiborne, and Carole Woods) and UT hospice personnel that have given of their time, hearts, and love in the care of our mother. Words cannot adequately express our gratitude. Family will receive friends 5:00-7:00pm Monday, October 26, 2020, at Salem Baptist Church with service to follow at 7:00pm, Rev. John Holland officiating. Family and friends will meet 10:45am Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Greenwood Cemetery for an 11:00am interment. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com