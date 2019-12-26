Services
Barbara LaVerne Edwards Obituary
Barbara LaVerne Edwards

Knoxville - Barbara LaVerne Edwards, age 84, passed away peacefully at home on December 25, 2019. She was surrounded by family. Born on September 9, 1935 in Knoxville, TN, Barbara was the oldest of eight children. She was a member of Alice Bell Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents Gordon and Clella Edwards, brothers Earl, Ray and Harry Edwards, and sister Betty Hart. Survived by brothers Wally (Joyce) and Larry Edwards, sister Kathy Hudson (Steve), many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly, special friends Betty Courtney, Jack and Jenny Dixon, Patty Wikle, and Wanda Lewis. Family will receive friends 5:00-7:00pm Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with service to follow, Rev. Richard Spencer officiating. Family and friends will meet 12:45pm Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Greenwood Cemetery for a 1:00pm interment. Online condolences may be offered at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -