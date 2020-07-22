1/1
Barbara Lee
Barbara Lee

Knoxville - Barbara Ann Lee, age 85, of Knoxville, TN gained her angel wings on Monday, July 20, 2020 at UT Medical Center. She was a member of Hillcrest United Methodist Church. She worked 23 years as Dr. Sexton's secretary at Baptist Hospital in Knoxville. Barbara was an avid Tennessee fan, the "Sparkle Diva" of the family; she was spunky and always dressed to perfection. She also loved to shop and travel.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Henry C. Lee, Jr. and parents, Homer and Dot Tipton.

Barbara is survived by the love of her life, James "Jim" Raines, Sr.; son, Mark (Karen) Lee; grandsons, Tyler (Julie) Lee and Marshall (Tara) Lee; sister, Vicki (Buddy) Johnson; nephew, Dusty Johnson; niece Shelli (Marsh) Eberle; special friend, Joyce Hatfield; the Raines family; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Friday, July 24, 2020, 6:00 - 8:00pm at Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy. Graveside Services will held Saturday, July 25, 2020, 10:30 in Shiloh Cemetery, Henderson Road, Pigeon Forge. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Hillcrest United Methodist Church Building Fund, 1615 Price Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37920. The family invites friends to share fond memories and sign the online guestbook at www.berryfuneralhome.com




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Berry Funeral Home
JUL
25
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Shiloh Cemetery
