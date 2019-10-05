Services
Roper Funeral Home
206 Holly Street
Jasper, GA 30143
(706) 253-7500
Barbara Lee Pickle Bowden

Barbara Lee Pickle Bowden Obituary
Barbara Lee Pickle Bowden

Jasper, GA - Born in Knoxville, Tennessee to the late Robert Lee and Beatrice (nee Douglas) Pickle, loving wife for Fifty-Six years of the late Chesley Lee Bowden, Jr., devoted mother of Cindy Lee Bowden Gentry of Jasper and Chesley Lee "Chip" Bowden, III of Atlanta, and dear sister of Robert Douglas Pickle (Rosemary) of St. Louis, Missouri.

Barbara graduated from Knoxville High School in 1946 and from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville in 1950 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Education. She taught English at Tyson Junior High School in Knoxville and then served as Executive Director of the Junior League of Fort Worth, Texas. She and her husband Lee, thereafter were particularly active in civic and community affairs in Marietta, Georgia, where Lee was employed as an Engineer at Lockheed Martin Corporation, prior to their relocation to Jasper in retirement.

At both Knoxville High School and UT Knoxville, Barbara served as an Honorary Army ROTC Sponsor. At UTK, she served as an Officer of Delta Delta Delta sorority, and of the Panhellenic Council and the Women's Student Government Association. There, she directed her Tri-Delta sisters to victory in both All-Sing and Carnicus competitions.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra.

Arrangements are entrusted to Roper Funeral Home & Crematory in Jasper, Georgia.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Oct. 5, 2019
