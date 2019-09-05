|
|
Barbara Lee Shoemaker
Knoxville - Barbara Lee Shoemaker, age 92, of Knoxville passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Life Care of Blount County. Barbara was a member of Grace Baptist Church, and a retired RN at Baptist Hospital. She was involved in the Nursing Alumni Association, DAV Auxiliary, and Purple Heart Association. She was preceded in death by her husband Maurice Fredrick Shoemaker, Sr.; parents Charles and Trula Householder Knight; brothers Charles Knight and Glenn Knight. She is survived by her children Fred (Mary Jo) Shoemaker, Charlie (Belinda) Shoemaker, Barbara Jean (James) Mitchell, Cheryl Ann (Alan) Spence, David (Becky) Shoemaker, Mark (Debbie) Shoemaker, and Susan Shoemaker Potter; 24 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren. 1 great-great-grandchild and sister Jean Strange. The family will receive friends from 11:30 am until 1:30 pm Saturday, September 7, 2019 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. Funeral services will follow at 1:30 pm with Rev. Robbie Leach and Rev. Mark Braddom officiating. Interment will follow in Highland Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Jesus Centered Ministries P.O. Box 7111, Knoxville, TN 37921. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019