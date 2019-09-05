Services
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:30 PM
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Shoemaker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Lee Shoemaker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Lee Shoemaker Obituary
Barbara Lee Shoemaker

Knoxville - Barbara Lee Shoemaker, age 92, of Knoxville passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Life Care of Blount County. Barbara was a member of Grace Baptist Church, and a retired RN at Baptist Hospital. She was involved in the Nursing Alumni Association, DAV Auxiliary, and Purple Heart Association. She was preceded in death by her husband Maurice Fredrick Shoemaker, Sr.; parents Charles and Trula Householder Knight; brothers Charles Knight and Glenn Knight. She is survived by her children Fred (Mary Jo) Shoemaker, Charlie (Belinda) Shoemaker, Barbara Jean (James) Mitchell, Cheryl Ann (Alan) Spence, David (Becky) Shoemaker, Mark (Debbie) Shoemaker, and Susan Shoemaker Potter; 24 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren. 1 great-great-grandchild and sister Jean Strange. The family will receive friends from 11:30 am until 1:30 pm Saturday, September 7, 2019 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. Funeral services will follow at 1:30 pm with Rev. Robbie Leach and Rev. Mark Braddom officiating. Interment will follow in Highland Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Jesus Centered Ministries P.O. Box 7111, Knoxville, TN 37921. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now