Services
Stevens Mortuary
1304 Oglewood Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 524-0331
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Stevens Mortuary
1304 Oglewood Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37917
Barbara Lou Wise

Barbara Lou Wise Obituary
Barbara Lou Wise

Knoxville - Barbara Lou Wise - age 87, of Knoxville, went to be with the Lord

Sunday, April 5, 2020.

This loving mother leaves behind 4 children, Bob (Kathy) Wise, Dennis (Robin) Wise, Jack Wise, and Becky Wise Brumitte. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Clifford Wise.

Surviving siblings include Don Wade, and Gerrie (Shobby) Vandergriff. She was "Granny" to 10 grandchildren, "Great-Gran" to 14 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

Friends may call at their convenience from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. Wednesday

at Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway.

A private family graveside service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery

with Reverend David Trent officiating.

Mrs. Wise's guest book is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020
