Barbara Lou Wise
Knoxville - Barbara Lou Wise - age 87, of Knoxville, went to be with the Lord
Sunday, April 5, 2020.
This loving mother leaves behind 4 children, Bob (Kathy) Wise, Dennis (Robin) Wise, Jack Wise, and Becky Wise Brumitte. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Clifford Wise.
Surviving siblings include Don Wade, and Gerrie (Shobby) Vandergriff. She was "Granny" to 10 grandchildren, "Great-Gran" to 14 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
Friends may call at their convenience from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. Wednesday
at Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway.
A private family graveside service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery
with Reverend David Trent officiating.
Mrs. Wise's guest book is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020