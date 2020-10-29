1/
Barbara Louise "Granny" Maples
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Louise "Granny" Maples

Knoxville - Barbara Louise "Granny" Maples, age 87 of Knoxville passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020. She loved the Lord and accepted him as her Savior in June of 2007 and was a member of Reunion Baptist Church. She dedicated all of her energy for 20 years to take care of her husband, our dad, and grandad, Paw. Mom was satisfied to sit and watch all types of sports, especially the Atlanta Braves. Anyone that knew Granny will always remember how she loved those milkshakes. Preceded in death by husband Dan W. Maples, parents Beecher Lay and Elsie Barlow, sister Linda Flynn. Survived by children Randy Maples, Diana "Tweet" (Steve) Stanifer, Terry "Pud" (Bobby) Hall, and Eddie (Penny) Maples, grandchildren Tim Winter and Kayla (Salvador) Piña. Special thanks to TN Hospice for their loving support, especially Trenton, Ginger, Angie, Amanda, and the glorified church lady. Friends may come by at their convenience 9:00am-5:00pm Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. A private graveside will be held upon her request, with Rev. Bryan Wright officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved