Barbara Louise "Granny" Maples
Knoxville - Barbara Louise "Granny" Maples, age 87 of Knoxville passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020. She loved the Lord and accepted him as her Savior in June of 2007 and was a member of Reunion Baptist Church. She dedicated all of her energy for 20 years to take care of her husband, our dad, and grandad, Paw. Mom was satisfied to sit and watch all types of sports, especially the Atlanta Braves. Anyone that knew Granny will always remember how she loved those milkshakes. Preceded in death by husband Dan W. Maples, parents Beecher Lay and Elsie Barlow, sister Linda Flynn. Survived by children Randy Maples, Diana "Tweet" (Steve) Stanifer, Terry "Pud" (Bobby) Hall, and Eddie (Penny) Maples, grandchildren Tim Winter and Kayla (Salvador) Piña. Special thanks to TN Hospice for their loving support, especially Trenton, Ginger, Angie, Amanda, and the glorified church lady. Friends may come by at their convenience 9:00am-5:00pm Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. A private graveside will be held upon her request, with Rev. Bryan Wright officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com