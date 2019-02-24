|
Barbara Louise Pettway
Knoxville, TN
Barbara Louise Pettway, age 86, of Knoxville, Tennessee went to be with Jesus on February 21, 2019. Barbara was long time resident of Knoxville and born on Long Island, NY to Richard and Helene Starkie on February 27, 1932.
Barbara was a loving wife of 66 years and was a long time member of Lake Hills Presbyterian Church where she was active in the church choir. She enjoyed playing golf with friends, playing with her beloved dalmatians,
volunteering at Helen Ross McNabb Center and entertaining friends at her home on Little River.
Barbara is preceded in death by her husband Frank, and is survived by her three children: Deborah (Owen) & husband Bob of Florida, Lori of Knoxville and Robert & wife Ginger of North Carolina.
A Memorial Service will be held at 6pm on Thursday, February 28 at Lake Hills Presbyterian Church, 3805 Maloney Road off Alcoa Hwy. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Lake Hills Presbyterian Church or your local Alzheimer Foundation. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 24, 2019