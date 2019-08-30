|
Barbara Lowmiller Thornton
Knoxville - Barbara Lowmiller Thornton, age 78 of South Knoxville, TN went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on August 23, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was a faithful member of Colonial Heights United Methodist church for 51 years where she taught youth-age Sunday school for many years. Her passion was working with kids of all ages and helping them learn. She worked for Knox County Schools for more than 30 years at Doyle Middle, Bonny Kate Elementary and South Doyle Middle Schools and loved her students dearly. She was an avid gardener and loved to spend hours working in her flower beds and yard. She also loved spending time in the Smoky Mountains with her children and grandchildren. Other things she really enjoyed were leading Girl Scouts, cooking, sewing, reading and doing crossword puzzles. She spent her life serving others and being the best mother and Nana. She is preceded in death by her husband, C. Wendell Thornton; parents, Kenneth L. and Ethel Louise Lowmiller; son, C. Wendell Thornton, Jr.; brother, Frederick Lowmiller; son-in-law, Ricky A. Flanagan; granddaughter, Mikayla A. Flanagan and sister-in-law, Dottie Lowmiller. She is survived by her brother, Kenneth Lowmiller; children Lizabeth Wheeler (Chuck), Sheri McInturff (Alan), Mike Thornton (Rhonda) and Jimbo Thornton (Melinda); grandchildren Emily Kaiser (Jeff), Patrick McInturff, Aleah McInturff, Zachary Thornton, Tanner Thornton, Mackenzie Thornton, Wendell Thornton, Kylie Thornton, Josh Wheeler, Andrea McCoig (Stephen) and niece, Tracey Lowmiller.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Colonial Heights United Methodist Church in memory of Barbara at 6321 Chapman Hwy. Knoxville, TN 37920. The family will receive friends Sunday, September 1 at Colonial Heights UMC from 2:00 - 4:00pm with a Celebration of Life service to immediately follow. The family requests guests wear bright colors in the spirit of celebration. Graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery in Chatham, VA on September 7.
