Barbara Lynn Wilburn Bean

Barbara Lynn Wilburn Bean Obituary
Barbara Lynn Wilburn Bean

Knoxville - Barbara Lynn Wilburn Bean, passed from this life to her eternal life with her Lord, Jesus Christ, on March 19, 2020. She was married to Leo William Bean for 72 years and 15 days before he passed on November 16th, 2019. She was the kindest, most loving and nurturing mother, wife, sister, grandmother and great grandmother anyone could ever ask for. She leaves behind two sons, Michael and Gary, who loved her dearly and cared for her to the best of their abilities after the passing of her husband, the one who cared for her the most. They were sweethearts from the fifth grade until they were separated. She also leaves behind two daughters-in-law, Kathryn and Donna, six grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren, her sister, Margaret and many loving friends. Much gratitude is given to those who loved her, visited her and to the healthcare providers who cared for her to the end. A private graveside service will be held on March 23rd. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 20 to Mar. 23, 2020
