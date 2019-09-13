Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
12:45 PM
Oak Ridge Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Maginnis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Maginnis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Maginnis Obituary
Barbara Maginnis

Knoxville - Barbara Jeanne "Bobbie" Maginnis passed away at her home on August 21, 2019.

Preceded in death by husband James J. Maginnis and beloved cat of 17 years Angelo Winston.

Survived by brother Walter (Kathy) Engle of North Carolina; son Michael (Jennifer) of Jasper, GA; daughter Sherry (Kathy) of Knoxville.

Special thanks to Avalon Hospice and caregivers Gail and Wendy.

Family and friends will meet 12:45pm on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Oak Ridge Memorial Park for 1pm graveside service.

Condolences for the family may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now