Barbara Maginnis
Knoxville - Barbara Jeanne "Bobbie" Maginnis passed away at her home on August 21, 2019.
Preceded in death by husband James J. Maginnis and beloved cat of 17 years Angelo Winston.
Survived by brother Walter (Kathy) Engle of North Carolina; son Michael (Jennifer) of Jasper, GA; daughter Sherry (Kathy) of Knoxville.
Special thanks to Avalon Hospice and caregivers Gail and Wendy.
Family and friends will meet 12:45pm on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Oak Ridge Memorial Park for 1pm graveside service.
Condolences for the family may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 13, 2019