Barbara Maner Hall
Knoxville - Barbara Maner Hall, age 85, of Knoxville, passed away on September 5, 2019. She was a longtime member of Sharon Baptist Church. She loved her church and Sunday School Class. She enjoyed working in her garden. She was a devoted wife, helpful and loving mother and grandmother. She is preceded in death by husband Charles W. Hall; Parents Roy and Edna Maner; sisters Margaret Adcock and Bonnie Hill; and brother Dewey Maner. She is survived by children Charlene Dowling (Wayne), Wendell Hall (Tara), Patricia McGee (Scott), and Brian Hall; grandchildren Jameson Dowling, Brent Dowling, Katie Brown (Bradley), Samantha McGee, Andy Hall, Ryan Hall, and Bailey Hall; great-grandchild Ian Brown; sisters Charlotte West and Nina Whitehead; brother Alvin Maner; nephews Steve Hall, Gary Hall, Kenny Hall, Kevin Whitehead, Gary Whitehead; and niece Brooke Green. Family will receive friends from 5:00pm until 7:00pm on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Sharon Baptist Church with funeral service to follow starting at 7:00pm. Dr. James Robertson will officiate. Family and friends will meet at 10:45am on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Sharon Baptist Church for an 11:00am interment. Grandsons and nephews will serve as pallbearers. Condolences for the family may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019