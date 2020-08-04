Barbara Manning
Knoxville - Barbara Jean Manning - age 73 of Knoxville went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Member of Gilead Baptist Church. Preceded in death by parents, James and Juanita White. Survived by husband, Jimmy Lee Manning; son, Josh (Crystal) Foster; daughters, Shanna (Mark) Hilke and Michelle (Nicholas) McCarthy; grandchildren, Jonathan Foster, Morgan Vittatoe, Haley Vittatoe, Casey Vittatoe, Sarah Hilke, Meagan Hilke, Victoria McCarthy, and Alexis McCarthy; brother, Stan White of Columbia, SC; and sister-in-law, Joy Elizabeth Whitlow. The family will receive friends 5:30-7:00 PM Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 7:00 PM with Pastor Richie Honeycutt and Evangelist Mike Goodson officiating. Family and friends will meet 12:45 PM Friday at Highland Memorial Cemetery for a 1:00 PM interment with Pastor Jim Yeary officiating. In lieu of flowers, Alzheimer's Association
, 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com