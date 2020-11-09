1/1
Barbara Maples
Barbara Maples

Knoxville - Barbara Jean Maples, of Knoxville, surrounded by her family, went home to be with her Savior on November 8, 2020 at the age of 86. Barbara will always be remembered for her love of the Lord, her family and Valley Grove Baptist Church. She was a faithful member for over 60 years, and served as the church secretary for approximately 30 years as well as a devoted member of the choir and Sunday School secretary. She was the true matriarch of her family and mothered all who needed her throughout the years.

Barbara was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 54 years, Albert "Demp" Maples; daughter, Debbie Kidd; and son, Cliff Maples. She is survived and will be deeply missed by her son, Jeff Maples and wife Kim; grandchildren, Niki (Travis) Osborne, Jason (Olivia) Maples, Anna (Adam) Tilson, Justin (Tabbie) Maples, Joshua (Callie) Maples, Jeremy Maples; great-grandchildren, Atkin Osborne, Emma and Ethan Maples, Parker and Addie Maples, James Tilson; and other extended family and friends. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Vivian Pate and Pate's Home Healthcare Services for their excellent service and loving care through this time.

An Open Visitation Time will be held at Berry Highland South Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 11th from 3:00-5:00pm. The Funeral Service will be that evening at Valley Grove Baptist Church in the Family Life Center at 7:00pm, with Pastor Keith Vaughn officiating. Social Distancing will be observed. The Graveside Service at Valley Grove Baptist Church Cemetery on Thursday, November 12th at 11:00am. In addition to flowers, a donation may be made to Valley Grove Baptist Church Mission Fund. Online condolences may be made at berryhighlandsouth.com.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Berry Highland South
9010 SIMPSON RD
Knoxville, TN 37920
8655737300
