|
|
Barbara "Bobbie" Mary Lovett
Knoxville - Barbara "Bobbie" Mary Lovett, age 77, passed away peacefully April 1, 2020 at Parkwest Medical Center. She was a member of Sacred Heart Cathedral.
Bobbie was born September 19, 1942 in Providence, RI, the daughter of Gerald Lovett and Frances Brady Lovett. She spent most of her life in South Florida graduating from Notre Dame Academy in Miami. She began her career in banking with Little River Bank and Trust, which later became part of Bank of America. She moved to Knoxville in 2005. Bobbie was small in stature, but enormously large of heart. She loved Easter with her family, and Mass at Sacred Heart, lunch with her Millington Park neighbors, doing the daily Jumble, and Dancing with the Stars. She loved birthday lunches with her friends, and cousins, and Honey Baked Ham, the Cheesecake Factory, and Chex Mix. She loved Thanksgiving with her family, and getting her hair done at Metropolis, helping with bingo at Helen Ross McNabb at Lakeshore, and writing letters to Honor Air veterans. She loved Christmas with her family, and Lawrence Welk, playing bingo, buying shoes, Talbots, and her new friends and loving staff at Parkview Retirement Community. She is survived by her sister, Geri Sutter and husband Joe of Knoxville; nieces Jennifer Sutter and Joanna Sutter, nephew Joe Sutter and wife Dawn, and "great" nephews Ryan Sutter and wife Jordan, Joey Sutter, and "great" niece Alison Sutter, all of Omaha, NE. Bobbie was proud to be the Maid of Honor at Geri and Joe's wedding, and also proud to be Jennifer's Godmother. Arrangements are being handled by Berry Highland Memorial Funeral Home. Given the current situation, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations in Bobbie's memory may be made to Ladies of Charity Knoxville, 120 W. Baxter Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37917, or online at www.ladiesofcharityknox.org.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020