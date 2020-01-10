|
Barbara Matthews Sage
Knoxville - Passed in peace Monday January 6, 2020 at home, with her beloved Leo by her side. She fought a 14-month courageous struggle with cancer. She was 67.
Born in 1952 in Knoxville, TN. Barbara graduated from Karns High School. After retiring from Oak Ridge Y-12, Barbara could be found gardening around her home, crafting at the Appalachian Center in Norris, and volunteering at the Knoxville Zoo. Barbara was also a great daughter, sister, wife, aunt, and neighbor. She was a natural with animals and people alike, always showing kindness and consideration for others. Barbara was loved by all.
Preceded in death by father Stanley Matthews, mother Dixie Matthews, and sister Bonnie Matthews. She is survived by her husband Leo Sage, brother Raymond Matthews (Sandra), nephew Lee, and niece Cindy Brown (Randy, Cade, Reece). In addition, she will be remembered fondly by several surviving aunts, an uncle, cousins, and many friends. Many thanks to her special caregivers and hospice staff for aid and support.
At this time, no formal service is currently scheduled. Donations in her honor may be made to the Humane Society of The Tennessee Valley.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020