Barbara McLemore
Knoxville - Barbara McLemore finished her earthly journey on October 8, 2020 and undoubtedly heard, "Well done, good and faithful servant, enter into the joy of your Lord." For 88 years, our "Mimi" unselfishly served friends and family members in need. She was an unofficial hospice provider before that concept entered the mainstream. For many years, as the wife of a country pastor, she ministered the love of Jesus to many, out of the spotlight, like regularly showing up at the nursing home to wash ladies' hair, and care for them, and help restore their dignity.
Our mom was absolutely adored by our father. They had an unbreakable love and bond that lasted for over 63 years. She was the matriarch of an extended family that included her parents (Grace and Bonnie Cantrell); siblings, Beverly Corley and Bill Allgood; three children, Debbie (Harry Wootan), Cindy (Greg Price) and Tim (Kimberly); five grandchildren, Ashley (Chris Blankenship), Bonnie (Jaime Davidson), Emily (Anthony Young), Isaac and Ian McLemore; five great grandchildren; and a special nephew, Brian Corley. She thoroughly enjoyed lunches with her Sunday School friends from First Baptist and her neighbors in the Wood Haven community.
Mom was a very hard worker; a perfectionist; a plain talker; feisty; opinionated; good neighbor; generous; humble; and very smart. Hands down, the best deviled egg maker of all times. A lover of Jesus and a friend to strangers.
Preceded in death by her parents; the love of her life, A.C. McLemore; and beloved daughter, Cindy Price--reunited now with those she has missed so much.
Special thanks to UT Hospice and Charles and Brenda Story, angels all. A service will be held on Tuesday, October 13th at 11:30am at the Veterans Cemetery on John Sevier Highway. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Knox Area Rescue Ministries or Second Harvest. www.rosemortuary.com