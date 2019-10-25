|
|
Barbara Miller Sterling
Knoxville - Barbara Miller Sterling, age 88, of Knoxville, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019. She was born November 28, 1930 in Knoxville, Tennessee, the middle daughter of Lloyd and Ella Mae Miller. Barbara was a member of Central Baptist Church of Bearden and loved to sing in the choir for several decades.
Barbara and Bill loved traveling together throughout the US and Canada. She loved the outdoors, including hiking and fishing. Barbara also loved knitting and cross-stitching. She was affectionately known as "Bobbie" by her grandchildren and will be missed by all that knew her.
Barbara was preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, William George Sterling; parents; sister, Eleanor Howard; son, William Douglas; and grandson, Samuel Andrew Sterling.
Survived by her sons, Steven and Clayton, and daughters-in-law Lisa R. Sterling, wife of Steven, and Stacy Cabage, wife of Clayton; grandchildren Mary Hallie, Meredith, and Mollie Sterling, of Louisville, Tennessee, and Meghan, Micah, Chesediah, Saya, Nateevah, and Khalidah Sterling of Prince George, British Colombia. The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff of Avenir Memory Care, Always Best Care, and Dr. Kendra Hendon for their compassionate care of Barbara.
A celebration of Barbara's life will be held on Monday, October 28th at 2:00 pm at Central Baptist Church Bearden, 6300 Deane Hill, Knoxville, TN 37919 with receiving of friends to follow. Private family graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kidney Foundation of East TN, 4450 Walker Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37917.
Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019