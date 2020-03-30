|
|
Barbara Morgan
Knoxville - Barbara Payne Morgan, age 73, of Knoxville, went to be with the Lord March 27, 2020. She was an active member of Powell United Methodist Church and volunteered in their recovery program. Barbara graduated Central High School in 1965 and the University of Tennessee in 1970 after which she worked as a real estate appraiser for many years. Barbara also was a longtime volunteer with the American Red Cross where she made many friends. She was preceded in death by her daughter, April Morgan Bartime, and her parents, Dr. F.H. and Sylvia Payne. Survivors include loving husband of 52 years, Paul R. Morgan, daughter, Marsha Smith and husband Chris, grandchildren, Townsend and Avery Smith, and sisters, Sylvia
Anne Hermosillo and Carolyn Walsh, as well as many other friends and loved ones. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Red Cross or Powell United Methodist Church. Family and friends will meet 2 pm Monday at Greenwood Cemetery for graveside services. The family also plans to hold a public memorial service at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel in the future when circumstances permit. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 30 to Apr. 3, 2020