Barbara Moses



Madisonville - Moses, Barbara Ann, age 85, of Madisonville, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She attended Hopewell Springs Baptist Church. Preceded in death by husband of 51 years, Charles Moses, parents, Dud and Minnie Jones, brother, Cecil Jones, sister, Sally Jenkins, sister-in-law, Janice Jones; Survivors, son and daughter-in-law, Brad and Stacy Moses, granddaughters, Emily and Taylor Moses, sister and brothers-in-law, Wanda and Dean Littreal, Charlie Jenkins, brothers and sisters-in-law, J.D. and Anna Lee Jones, Sam Jones, Wilma Jones, several nieces and nephews; A special thanks to Kassi Arden, James and Vickie Harrill and Stacy Watson. Without their help and support we would not have been able to allow Barbara to stay at home. Funeral 8:00 p.m. Friday, Biereley-Hale Chapel, Rev. Mitch Isbill officiating. Interment 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Haven Hill Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends 6-8:00 p.m. Friday at Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.









