Services
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Jefferson Memorial Gardens
Jefferson City - Barbara Murph, age 85 of Jefferson City, TN passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020 at home surrounded by loved ones. She was a member of First Baptist Church Jefferson City where she served as Sunday School Teacher for many years, she was an avid rose and flower grower. She loved planting and growing a wide variety of plants. Preceded in death by son, John W. Murph and parents, John William and Dora Byrd. Survived by son, Eric Murph; sister, Carolyn (Marshall) Biddix; brother, Billy W. Byrd; grandchildren, Johnathan (Jessica) Murph, Benjamin Murph and Lauren (Adam) Rickard; daughter-in-law; Deborah Murph; several nieces and nephews and many special lifelong friends. Graveside funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Jefferson Memorial Gardens with Dr. Carolyn Blevins officiating.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 18 to May 19, 2020
