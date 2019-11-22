|
Barbara Ogg Webster
Corryton - Barbara Ogg Webster, age 96 of Corryton.
There are those in life whose character can define a word. The character of Barbara Ogg Webster was a visible definition of love. Throughout her life, her greatest joy was to fulfill the mandate of 1 John 4:7 "Beloved, let us love one another, for love is from God, and whoever loves has been born of God and knows God. Her greatest joy in life was to share the message of salvation found in Jesus Christ, "For God so loved the world, that he gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believes in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life." John 3:16 She once said, "I don't have a lot of talents" (which wasn't true), "but God has given me His gift of love for all people." She has left her family and all who knew her a heritage of love.
Barbara was affiliated with the Knox County School System for over forty years. She was also instrumental in beginning the Girl Scout Program at Corryton. She was a Sunday School Teacher and choir member at Roseberry Baptist Church; past president of Sunup Garden Club and actively involved in Corryton Community activities for many years. When she was 16 years old, she held the distinction of being the first Freshman to be named May Queen at Central High School. Later in life, she attended Walter State Community College for two years.
Preceded in death by parents, Ernest and LaRue Ogg; husband, Ike Webster, Sr; Brothers Wallace Ogg, J. C. Ogg, Ernest Ogg, Jr. and Wendell Ogg. Survived by children: Andrea Webster, Rebecca Webster Caldwell and husband James, Jennifer Webster, Ike Webster, Jr. and wife Toni. Grandchildren: Eric Corum, Jocelyn Luciano, Adam Corum, Ike Webster III, Kristin Webster Ambrose, Drew Webster. Great Grandchildren: Loxley Corum, Eli Corum, Aaron Corum, Isabella Corum, Olivia Luciano, Ysabet Luciano, Jed Luciano, Zeb Corum, Aiden Corum, Hudson Webster and Ike Webster IV, and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
There will be a private graveside ceremony on Monday, November 25, 2019. The family will not be formally receiving friends, but friends may come by Stevens Mortuary 1304 Oglewood Ave. at North Broadway on Sunday, November 24th from 12:00 to 5:00 PM, to pay their respects.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Mary Costa Scholarship Fund, The University of Tennessee School of Music, 1741 Volunteer Blvd., Knoxville, TN 37996-2600.
Mrs. Webster's guest book is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019