Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
8:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
2:45 PM - 3:00 PM
Greenwood Cemetery
Interment
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
3:00 PM
Greenwood Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Mitchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Ogle Mitchell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Ogle Mitchell Obituary
Barbara Ogle Mitchell

Knoxville - Barbara Ogle Mitchell, age 74, passed away July 29, 2019. She was a member of Black Oak Baptist Church. Preceded in death by husband Tommy Mitchell; parents Cleve and Louise Ogle; nephew Matthew Clayton. Survived by daughter Tammy Brock (Harold); sisters Glenda Ogle, Pat Clayton, and Sandra Thrasher (Ken); brother Larry Ogle (Sandy); grandkids Chris Brock (Shawna), Nick Brock (Sara), Kayla Scroggins (Lloyd); great-grandkids Addison, Rylan, and Eden Brock, Isaiah and Ava Scroggins. Family will receive friends 6:00-8:00pm Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with service to follow at 8:00pm. Family and friends will meet 2:45pm Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Greenwood Cemetery for a 3:00pm interment. Please leave online condolences at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now