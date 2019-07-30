|
Barbara Ogle Mitchell
Knoxville - Barbara Ogle Mitchell, age 74, passed away July 29, 2019. She was a member of Black Oak Baptist Church. Preceded in death by husband Tommy Mitchell; parents Cleve and Louise Ogle; nephew Matthew Clayton. Survived by daughter Tammy Brock (Harold); sisters Glenda Ogle, Pat Clayton, and Sandra Thrasher (Ken); brother Larry Ogle (Sandy); grandkids Chris Brock (Shawna), Nick Brock (Sara), Kayla Scroggins (Lloyd); great-grandkids Addison, Rylan, and Eden Brock, Isaiah and Ava Scroggins. Family will receive friends 6:00-8:00pm Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with service to follow at 8:00pm. Family and friends will meet 2:45pm Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Greenwood Cemetery for a 3:00pm interment. Please leave online condolences at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 30, 2019