Barbara P'Pool Trezise
Knoxville - Barbara P'Pool Trezise, age 82, resident of Knoxville, native of Caldwell, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Concord since 1979 where she served in many roles. Barbara and her husband, Jim, were participants in several international mission trips to Ireland and Brazil.
Barbara is preceded in death by her husband, Jim Trezise; parents, Harold and Elinora P'Pool.
She is survived by her children, Chris Trezise and wife Kimberley, Deidre Williams and husband Thomas, and Dale Trezise, all of Knoxville; and grandchildren: Lauren, Michael, Sydney, and Shaelen Trezise, and Caleb and Alli Williams.
The family and friends will meet Monday at Pleasant Forest Cemetery, Concord for an 11:00 a.m. graveside service with Rev. Steve Peek officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Foundation, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105 and Wounded Warrior Project
, POB 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel.
