1/1
Barbara P'Pool Trezise
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara P'Pool Trezise

Knoxville - Barbara P'Pool Trezise, age 82, resident of Knoxville, native of Caldwell, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Concord since 1979 where she served in many roles. Barbara and her husband, Jim, were participants in several international mission trips to Ireland and Brazil.

Barbara is preceded in death by her husband, Jim Trezise; parents, Harold and Elinora P'Pool.

She is survived by her children, Chris Trezise and wife Kimberley, Deidre Williams and husband Thomas, and Dale Trezise, all of Knoxville; and grandchildren: Lauren, Michael, Sydney, and Shaelen Trezise, and Caleb and Alli Williams.

The family and friends will meet Monday at Pleasant Forest Cemetery, Concord for an 11:00 a.m. graveside service with Rev. Steve Peek officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Foundation, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105 and Wounded Warrior Project, POB 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel.

Online condolences may be made at www.rosemortuary.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Pleasant Forest Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-8578
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved