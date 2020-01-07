|
Barbara "Bobbie" Parker
Knoxville - Barbara "Bobbie" J. Farrington Parker age 77 of Knoxville went to her heavenly home on January 5, 2020 surrounded by her family.
Proverbs 3 1:10 "Who can find a virtuous woman? For her price is far above rubies"~this was Bobbie. Bobbie was a servant for the Lord her entire life. She taught Sunday School for over 54 years, a faithful Pastor's wife to Rev. Charles H. Parker who pastored many area churches including Branville Baptist Church where they served for 25 years. She was a member of Callahan Road Baptist Church. Preceded in death by parents: George and Rozella Farrington and brother, Glenn Farrington.
Survived by Loving husband of 58 years, Rev. Charles Parker, daughter and husband, Kim and Robin Bryant, granddaughter, Hannah Roze Bryant her "Sunshine". Sister in laws, Dodie Farrington and Juanita Parker. Special friends, Wilma Myers, Ann McClain, Peggy Borden, June Carpenter and Carol Isabel, as well as several nieces and nephews. The family would like to express a Special "thank you" to Covenant Hospice for all their care of Bobbie and her family.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel followed by an 8:00 p.m. funeral service, Pastor Marc Sasser and Rev. Randy Leming officiating. Family and friends will meet 10:45 a.m. Friday, January 10, 2020 at Sherwood Memorial Gardens on Alcoa Highway for an 11:00 a.m. graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that memorials be made in Bobbie's memory to Gideons International Knox East Camp P.O. Box 6306 Knoxville, Tn 37914.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020