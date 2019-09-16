|
Barbara Spencer Morton
Friendsville - Barbara Spencer Morton, 84, of Friendsville went to be with Jesus on September 14, 2019. She grew up in Alcoa and graduated from Alcoa High School in 1953. She married Dewey Morton in 1955. They were married 51 years and together they raised four children.
She was a selfless and devoted supporter to her husband's 26-year ministry for Christ. From the time she was a small girl, she attended Unitia Free Saints Holiness Church and some of her happiest times were serving at their Camp Meetings. She worked in the Athletic Department at the University of Tennessee Knoxville and retired in 1999. Her greatest joy was spending time with her children, grandsons, friends, family and the Unitia church family.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 51 years, Rev. Dewey Morton, her parents Thomas Carl (TC) and Hester Endsley Spencer, and brothers Kenneth, Donald and Raymond Spencer.
She is survived by daughter and husband Karen and M.O. Dixon of Knoxville, sons, and daughters-in-law. Phillip and Angie Morton of Friendsville, Andrew and Analin Morton of North Carolina, Stephen and Lisa Morton of Georgia, and grandsons, Spencer and Andre Morton of North Carolina and Seth Morton of Georgia.
She is also survived by sisters, Gene Roberts, Charlsie Wright, and Clara Dunlap all of Maryville, Betty Salada of Lenoir City, and sisters and brother-in-law Vivian and Jerry Cloninger, and Sharon and Lon McKamey of North Carolina, and a host of nieces, nephews, other family members, and friends. Barbara will be greatly missed by her church families at Unitia, Athens, and Roan Mountain Tennessee Holiness churches.
The family will receive friends Smith West Chapel, Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM with funeral service following, Rev. Don Julian officiating. Family and friends will assemble for Interment, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the Hickory Valley Cemetery in Lenoir City. Memorial donations may be made to Salvation Army in Barbara's honor are welcome. Arrangements by Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 16, 2019