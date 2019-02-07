Services
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Gardner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Spoon Gardner

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Barbara Spoon Gardner Obituary
Barbara Spoon Gardner

Lenoir City, TN

Barbara Spoon Gardner age 87 of Lenoir City, passed away Wednesday morning, February 6, 2019. Barbara retired from First National Bank where she served as the Assistant Vice President for many years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Gardner; parents, Roy and Laura Spoon; sister and brother-in-law, Kathleen and Cecil Hartline, and brother, Glen (Sonny) Spoon. Survived by her sister, Louise Dills of Franklin, NC; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 9th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. in the Click Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in the Lakeview Cemetery. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.