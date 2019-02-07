|
Barbara Spoon Gardner
Lenoir City, TN
Barbara Spoon Gardner age 87 of Lenoir City, passed away Wednesday morning, February 6, 2019. Barbara retired from First National Bank where she served as the Assistant Vice President for many years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Gardner; parents, Roy and Laura Spoon; sister and brother-in-law, Kathleen and Cecil Hartline, and brother, Glen (Sonny) Spoon. Survived by her sister, Louise Dills of Franklin, NC; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 9th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. in the Click Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in the Lakeview Cemetery. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 7, 2019