|
|
Barbara Stinnett
Knoxville - Barbara Faye Stinnett, age 69 of Knoxville, passed away July 12, 2019. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. Barbara is survived by sons, Marty (Audrea) Stinnett, Eddie (Ann) Stinnett; daughter, Lisa (Billy) Seals; grandchildren, Elisha, Marie, Kim, Justin, Meghan, Eddie Jr, Alana and Earl; great grandchildren, Savannah, Angelica, Georgia, Aiden, Emma, Airella, Jaxe, Skylar, Kaleigh, Alex, Anna, Brantley, Camieo, Grayson and Allison; boyfriend, Mike Hilton. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 18th, from 6-8 PM at Berry Highland South Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow with Rev. James Collins officiating. Family and friends will meet Friday, July 19th, at 12:45 PM at Berry Highland South Cemetery for 1 PM graveside service. Expressions of sympathy may be offered at www.berryhighlandsouth.com
Berry Highland South
9010 E. Simpson Road
Knoxville, TN 37920
865-573-7300
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 17 to July 18, 2019