Services
Berry Highland South
9010 SIMPSON RD
Knoxville, TN 37920
(865) 573-7300
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Berry Highland South
9010 SIMPSON RD
Knoxville, TN 37920
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
8:00 PM
Berry Highland South
9010 SIMPSON RD
Knoxville, TN 37920
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
12:45 PM
Berry Highland South Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Stinnett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Stinnett


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Stinnett Obituary
Barbara Stinnett

Knoxville - Barbara Faye Stinnett, age 69 of Knoxville, passed away July 12, 2019. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. Barbara is survived by sons, Marty (Audrea) Stinnett, Eddie (Ann) Stinnett; daughter, Lisa (Billy) Seals; grandchildren, Elisha, Marie, Kim, Justin, Meghan, Eddie Jr, Alana and Earl; great grandchildren, Savannah, Angelica, Georgia, Aiden, Emma, Airella, Jaxe, Skylar, Kaleigh, Alex, Anna, Brantley, Camieo, Grayson and Allison; boyfriend, Mike Hilton. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 18th, from 6-8 PM at Berry Highland South Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow with Rev. James Collins officiating. Family and friends will meet Friday, July 19th, at 12:45 PM at Berry Highland South Cemetery for 1 PM graveside service. Expressions of sympathy may be offered at www.berryhighlandsouth.com

Berry Highland South

9010 E. Simpson Road

Knoxville, TN 37920

865-573-7300
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 17 to July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now