Barbara Sue Childress
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Sue Childress

Knoxville - Knoxville, TN

Barbara Sue Childress, age 55, passed away peacefully Friday, June 5, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Robert and Delores Mitchell. She is survived by son, Dustin Allen Collins and granddaughter, "Nanas Girl", Addison A. Collins; brothers, Carl (Katerina) Mitchell, James Mitchell, Donald (Debbie) Mitchell; and sister, Sandra (Anthony) Harper. A host of aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. Family and friends will meet 11 am Wednesday at Greenwood Cemetery for the graveside service. Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Dr., Knoxville, TN 37918. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
8656898888
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved