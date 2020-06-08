Barbara Sue Childress
Knoxville - Knoxville, TN
Barbara Sue Childress, age 55, passed away peacefully Friday, June 5, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Robert and Delores Mitchell. She is survived by son, Dustin Allen Collins and granddaughter, "Nanas Girl", Addison A. Collins; brothers, Carl (Katerina) Mitchell, James Mitchell, Donald (Debbie) Mitchell; and sister, Sandra (Anthony) Harper. A host of aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. Family and friends will meet 11 am Wednesday at Greenwood Cemetery for the graveside service. Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Dr., Knoxville, TN 37918. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.