Barbara Sue Linkous
Luttrell - Barbara Sue Linkous - age 74 of Knoxville, went to meet the Lord on June 3, 2020. She was a member of Graveston Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by mother, Mable Sells; father, Fletcher Dotson; sisters, Billie Jean Reynolds and Bernice Horton; and grandson, Darren Linkous. Barbara is survived by daughters, Sonjia (Teddy) Fletcher and Teresa Linkous; grandchildren, Jennifer Julian and Alex Linkous; great grandchildren, Reagan, Cain, Landon, Jacob Lyeleighah, Cameron, Victoria and Jolene; siblings, Alma Jean Hawkins, Terry (Jack) Butler, F. C. Dotson and Anne (David) Hellar.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Monday, June 8, 2020 in the Trinity Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral to follow with Reverend Shawn Watson officiating. Friends and family will meet Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 10:45 in Greenwood Cemetery for an 11:00 a.m. interment. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Barbara Linkous. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 5 to Jun. 8, 2020.