Barbara Swaggerty
Knoxville - Barbara Swaggerty - age 86 of Knoxville passed away suddenly at home Sunday, May 31, 2020. Barbara was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and mother-in-law. She attended Knoxville Baptist Tabernacle and followed Christ for many years and believed that God was first and family was second. Barbara retired from the Sears Company after 35 years of service. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edd Swaggerty; brothers, J.L., Jack, and Eddie Powell; sister, Katherine Blevins; and sister-in-law, Beverly Powell. She is survived by children, Mark (Beth) Swaggerty, Gary Swaggerty, Karen (Butch) Burson, and Glenn Swaggerty; grandchildren, Amber (Paul) Burnett, Josh Burson, Cody (Amber) Swaggerty, and Allen (Stephanie) Swaggerty; and great grandchildren, Keaton Burnett, Lian Burnett, and AJ Burnett. She is also survived by her sisters, Sue Travis, Eva (Dean) Rudder, and Bobby Womack; sister-in-law, Sarah Powell; and a host of other family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Knoxville Baptist Tabernacle at 2439 E. Magnolia Ave. Knoxville, TN 37917. The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home from 1:00-3:00 PM with a service to follow at 3:00 PM with Rev. Tony Greene officiating. Live-streaming of the service may be viewed securely on the Bridges Funeral Home website. Immediately following the service, family and friends will travel in procession to Eastview Memorial Gardens for a 4:00 PM interment. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 2 to Jun. 6, 2020.