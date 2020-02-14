|
Barbara T. Gibb
Knoxville - Barbara T. Gibb, age 83, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020. She retired with 34 years of service to the Federal Government, and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Preceded in death by parents, William and Ruth Anna Todd; and brothers, Wesley, Billy, and Fred Todd. She was a loving mother of 2 sons, Michael J. Gibb and wife Tammy, and Thomas W. Gibb; granddaughters, Brandi K. Gibb, Zoe Gibb, and Drew Isles; sisters, Yvonne Ezell, Dorothy Miller, and Vicky Ervin; brother, James O. Todd. The family will receive friends from 5 - 7 pm Monday at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Dr., Knoxville, TN. The chapel service will follow at 7 pm. Family and friends will meet Tuesday at 10:45 am for the 11 am graveside service at Lynnhurst Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 14 to Feb. 17, 2020