Barbara Thornburg



Louisville, KY - Barbara Jean Howard Thornburg, age 83 of Louisville, KY, passed away to her heavenly home on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Born on December 24, 1936 to the late Lucille and Theodore Howard. Three sisters; Mary Lee Cockrum McCoy, Martha Sue England and Doris Ann McCarter also precede her in passing.



She was a beloved wife, mother and always cared for others. Barbara attended Knoxville (TN) Central High School where she played basketball and worked in the library.



Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 64 years; Harold Thornburg. Children; Cynthia Thornburg Schnell (Keith) of Louisville, KY and Thomas Thornburg of Chapel Hill, NC, her remaining siblings; Charles Howard of Knoxville, TN, Rose Marie Clevenger of Knoxville, TN, Nina Vogel (Stuart) of Ooltewah, TN, and James Caswell Howard of Knoxville, TN, two step grandsons, three great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.



Visitation will take place on Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 12-2:00pm at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home, 440 Bardstown Road Louisville, KY 40218.



Funeral service starts at 2:00pm at the funeral home with an entombment to follow in Resthaven Memorial Park.









