Barbara Victoria McGinnis Brown
Barbara Victoria McGinnis Brown

Knoxville - Barbara Victoria McGinnis Brown, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Pigeon Forge Care and Rehab Center. She was a member of North Knoxville Baptist Church for 80 years. Retired from AT&T. Preceded in death by husband, Paul Edward Brown; stepson, Michael Brown; parents, Arthur and Iva Dail McGinnis; sister and brother in law, Dessare and J.C. Sutherland; nephew, Danny Sutherland. Survived by step-daughters, Teresa (David) Wells, Mathy (Jeff) Bertals; step grandchildren, Oneda, Rebecca, Charity, Paul, and Joseph; brothers, Harvey (Margie) McGinnis, Curtis (Lois) McGinnis, Conda (Joyce) McGinnis; sister, Carolyn (Bill) Hayes; 13 nieces and nephews. The family would like to express our appreciation to Pigeon Forge Care and Rehab. This was her home for the past 4 ½ years. The staff has treated her with love and kindness and they have acted as her family this past eight months during the quarantine. There will be a graveside service 1 pm Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Lynnhurst Cemetery with nephew, Rev. Patrick Sutherland officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to North Knoxville Baptist Church, 217 Oldham Ave, NW, Knoxville, TN 37917. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
8656898888
