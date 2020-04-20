|
|
Barbara W. Williams
Knoxville - Barbara W. Williams, age 90, went to be with her Lord and Savior April 19, 2020. Born in Knoxville in 1930, Barbara graduated from Central High School in 1948. She was a secretary at the Y12 plant for 43 enjoyable years. She was a devoted wife, mother, aunt, grandmother and great grandmother. Preceded in death were her parents, Harvey & Minnie White; husband, George R. Williams; sisters, Edith (Jimmy) Cunningham and Helen (Ray) Stover; brothers, Levi (Kathleen) White and Jack (Jean) White; father and mother-in-law, CH & Opal Williams; sister-in-law, Sue (Howard) Lane; brother-in-law, Bill Currington.
Barbara leaves behind her best friend and daughter, Missy Ogan; son-in-law that she loved dearly, Mike Ogan; grandchildren that were the light of her life, Drew (Stevie) Ogan and Erin (Jared) Brentz; great grandson that brought her 14 years of pure joy, Zachary Ogan; great granddaughter that would have done no wrong, Logan Brentz; treasured niece, Trina Cooper; brothers-in-law, CH (Louise) Williams, Bob (Carolyn) Williams, Doug (Pat) Williams; sisters-in-law, Beverly (Bill) Ramsey and Joyce Currington and many nieces and nephews. A special thank you to Dina and Veronica Cojacari and their entire family for providing Barbara with the best care imageable the last 14 months of her life. A graveside service for family will be held at 3:00 pm at Highland Memorial Gardens, Tuesday April 21, 2020. Please remember your local food banks in this time of suffering and great need. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.mynattfh.com. Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel 865-922-9195.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020