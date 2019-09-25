|
Barbara Washabaugh
Knoxville - Barbara E. Washabaugh (nee Casserly), age 94, of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away Sunday morning, September 22, 2019.
Barbara was born April 28, 1925 in Filbert, Pennsylvania to the late William and Grace Casserly. After graduating from Redstone High School in Republic, Pennsylvania, she worked in the H. C. Frick Company Store until her marriage in 1947. Barbara was previously a resident of Willowick, Ohio for 58 years. She was a long time member of Erieside Church on the Boulevard. Poetry, music, and gardening were some of her interests. Barbara was an accomplished pianist, and she wrote some of her own poetry. A devoted wife and mother, she built her life around her family.
Preceding her in death was her loving husband of 69 years, Norman. She was also preceded in death by all ten of her siblings; Faye, Emmaline, Theodore, Jacob, William, Clyde, Myrtle, David, Marcus, and Thomas Paul.
Barbara is survived by her daughters, Grace (Jack) Knowles and Karen (Scott) Shaffer; grandchildren, Jacqueline, Benjamin (Elizabeth), and Rachel Knowles, Timothy (Caitlin) and Caroline Shaffer; great granddaughter, Maisie Knowles; many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 28 at the Click Funeral Home Middlebrook Chapel with a service to follow at 1:30 p.m. with Pastor Sam Polson officiating.
Graveside services will immediately follow at Highland Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to West Park Baptist Church, 8833 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee 37923.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 25, 2019