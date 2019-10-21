|
|
Barbara Westbrook
Alcoa, TN - Barbara Russell Westbrook was born February 18, 1927 to Wade Sutton and Nell Henry Russell in Rockford, TN. She graduated from Alcoa High School in 1945 and married Kenneth J. Westbrook in 1947. They were married for 56 years.
Barbara was a talented musician and artist. She had many friends of all ages and all walks of life. Her quick wit, hearty laugh, and her love of all things living will long be remembered by those who knew her.
Preceded in death by parents and husband, she is survived by daughters, Helen (Tutti) Haucke and husband, Gunter, Riddleton, TN, Nancy Westbrook, Louisville, TN; special friends, Mel Toombs, Randy and Tina Pinyan, the Livingston family, her Sears family; many cherished cousins; beloved cat, Robert and numerous grand-dogs and grand-cats.
Special thanks to Drs. Mark Green, Andrew Denazareth, and Kevin James and their staffs; caregivers, Martha, Lisa and Alice.
Friends and family are invited to attend graveside services at Sherwood Memorial Gardens, Alcoa Highway at 3:00 PM, Thursday, October 24, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mom's favorite charity: Smith County Humane Society, % Lisa Kent-Treasurer, P.O. Box 74, Carthage, TN 37030 or to the animal welfare organizations of your choice.
