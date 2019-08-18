Services
Click Funeral Home & Cremations
9020 Middlebrook Pike
Knoxville, TN 37923
(865) 694-3500
Barbara Whitaker Betts

Knoxville - Barbara Whitaker Betts, age 90, of Knoxville and formerly of Maryville, passed away Thursday afternoon, August 15, 2019 after a lengthy illness.

Born in Knoxville, she graduated from Knoxville High School and the University of Tennessee.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Robert J. (Bob) Betts; son, John Betts, mother, Clemmie Whitaker; and father, John Whitaker.

She is survived by her son, Ricky Betts; daughters, Susan Betts and Alisa Klaus; daughter-in-law, Becky Betts; grandson, Justin Betts; and great granddaughter, Joanna.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest that donations be made to Young-Williams Animal Center.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 18, 2019
