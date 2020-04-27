Services
Barbara Williams Obituary
Barbara Williams

Knoxville - Barbara Ann Witt Williams age 81 of Knoxville, passed away April 26, 2020. She was a member of Timothy Street Baptist Church. Preceded in death by her loving husband, Oscar Williams; daughter, Kelly Miller; parents, J.C. and Ruby Witt; sister, Mary Jo Netherton. Survived by son and daughter-in-law, Chad and Cindy Williams; granddaughter, Courtney and husband, Andy Little; great-granddaughter, Noah Michelle Little; niece, Vickie Lawson; nephews, David and Jimmy Netherton. Family and friends may call at their convenience at Weaver's from 2:30-4pm Wednesday. Due to COVID-19 the interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Asheville Highway Animal Hospital. Condolences may be left at www.weaverfuneralservices.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020
