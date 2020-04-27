|
Barbara Williams
Knoxville - Barbara Ann Witt Williams age 81 of Knoxville, passed away April 26, 2020. She was a member of Timothy Street Baptist Church. Preceded in death by her loving husband, Oscar Williams; daughter, Kelly Miller; parents, J.C. and Ruby Witt; sister, Mary Jo Netherton. Survived by son and daughter-in-law, Chad and Cindy Williams; granddaughter, Courtney and husband, Andy Little; great-granddaughter, Noah Michelle Little; niece, Vickie Lawson; nephews, David and Jimmy Netherton. Family and friends may call at their convenience at Weaver's from 2:30-4pm Wednesday. Due to COVID-19 the interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Asheville Highway Animal Hospital. Condolences may be left at www.weaverfuneralservices.com.
