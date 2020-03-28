|
Barbie Jean Cronas Waggoner
Knoxville - Barbie Jean Cronas Waggoner, 56, was called home by God on March 24, 2020. She is the best and most loved Moma, wife, Nana, and sister. She was a loyal friend and source of limitless love and affection. Her joyful soul always filled family and friends with laughter, life, and light. She touched more lives than she realized. The world is poorer for Heaven's gain.
She is survived by her husband, Bernard Waggoner; her son, Thomas Waggoner, daughter-in-law, Tina, and granddaughter, Ada Faye; her daughter and best friend, Kristen Waggoner; and her brother, Carlos Cronas, Jr. She is preceded in death by her parents, Charlotte Faye Lunsford Cronas and Carlos Cronas.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to . Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave.
Knoxville, TN 37921
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020