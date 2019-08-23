|
Barney Giddens
Powell - Giddens, Barney T. - age 82 of Knoxville passed away Sunday August 11, 2019 at his home. Member of Park West Church of God. Graduate of Central High School. Owned and operated B.T. Ice Co. He will be remembered for his life-long love of Christ and telling the Gospel to anyone who would listen. Survivors: mother of daughters, Katie Giddens; daughters, Angie Roberts, Velvet Giddens, Gidget Deal; sons-in-law, Louie Roberts, Joe Schweitzer, Rusty Deal; grandchildren, Elijah Roberts, Lily Deal, Luke Deal; sister Barbara Bordinger; many beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews; and very special friends at Candleridge. Preceded in death by father, Hod Giddens and mother, Mildred Giddens Hobbs. Memorial service at Lynnhurst Cemetery Saturday, August 24th at 9:00 AM, meeting at graveside.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 23, 2019